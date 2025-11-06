Kathmandu, Nov 6: The Nepali Congress has become divided over whether to hold its general convention before or after the upcoming national election. During the ongoing Central Working Committee meeting, leaders have split into two camps: one favors a convention before the March 5 election, while the other insists it should be held afterwards.

Those seeking an early convention argue that the party must hand leadership to a new generation and begin a “renewal with fresh ideas.” Opponents warn that rushing into a convention could trigger internal conflict and weaken the party ahead of the polls. They say holding it after the election would prevent further division and help maintain focus on the campaign.

Central member Udaya Shamsher Rana compared the idea of a special convention to entering the “Chakravyuh” from the Mahabharata, saying it could trap the party. He argued the meeting should focus on clarifying the party’s national agenda instead of internal power balance. Karnali’s former chief minister, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, also opposed the special convention, saying it would create rifts within the party. He questioned the legitimacy of the 54 percent signatures collected to demand it, noting that most members’ terms are expiring soon.

General Secretary Gagan Thapa has proposed holding the regular convention from December 31 to January 3. If that is not feasible, he supports a special convention to elect new leadership before the polls. Joint General Secretary Farmullah Mansur backed Thapa as the future party president and prime ministerial candidate, claiming Thapa’s leadership inspired the majority of signatures calling for the convention.

Acting party president Purna Bahadur Khadka clarified that among the two proposals submitted regarding the convention, the one by Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav was a personal proposal. The explanation came after members questioned the presence of competing timetables.

Leaders supporting Thapa said the party must embrace new leadership and fresh ideas through the convention to restore its relevance in national politics. Central member Ang Gelu Sherpa urged completing the regular convention before the March election, saying only new leadership can provide clear direction on national issues.

Professor Dr. Govinda Raj Pokharel called the convention a moral revival for the Congress, arguing that the party’s 14th convention mandate has already expired and that the Gen Z movement has reshaped Nepal’s political environment. He said Congress must redefine its vision, policies, and leadership before going to the polls.

Central member Ajay Babu Siwakoti added that since 55 percent of representatives have already signed the petition, canceling the convention now would be “a historical blunder.” The ongoing Central Working Committee meeting, which began on October 14, continues to debate the two competing proposals.

