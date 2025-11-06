Kathmandu, Nov 6: The government is preparing to confiscate buildings and materials located on the land owned by Nepal Scouts in Lainchaur. In a public notice issued today, Nepal Scouts stated that it has given a final seven-day deadline to clear outstanding rent dues.

Although the three-ropani land adjacent to the Department of Mines had its lease agreement between Nepal Scouts and Khadka Land Development Pvt. Ltd. expire in 2018, the company has continued to occupy the property due to pending court cases.

Even after the District Administration Office had sealed the property, Khadka Land Development continued its use, prompting authorities to issue a seven-day ultimatum to pay the dues.

The notice warns that if the payment is not made within the given period, all structures and materials on the land will be seized, and any remaining dues will be recovered from the personal or company assets of those responsible.

Khadka Land Development Pvt. Ltd. is owned by former Energy Minister and Nepali Congress leader Dipak Khadka.

People’s News Monitoring Service