Kathmandu, Nov 6: The government has sent a formal letter to medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai, asking him to attend a discussion over his ongoing campaign.

Home Ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle said the letter was delivered Wednesday to the office of Prasai’s “Citizens’ Rescue Campaign.” According to ministry sources, Prasai had earlier written to Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, seeking a meeting to submit a memorandum and hold consultations. The ministry has now responded, setting November 11 as the date for the discussion.

The letter, prepared by the Home Ministry, was handed over by administrative officer Taranath Phullel from the Kathmandu District Administration Office. Madhav Kalpit received the letter on behalf of Prasai’s campaign office in Bhaktapur.

Earlier, the ministry had issued a public notice urging all dissatisfied groups to come forward for talks.

Prasai has announced a nationwide protest starting November 22. He previously led a large demonstration in Kathmandu’s Tinkune area on March 28, which turned violent, resulting in vandalism, arson, and looting.

People’s News Monitoring Service