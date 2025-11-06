Kathmandu, November 6: Global IME Bank Limited has been honored with the “Best Bank Award 2025” by Global Finance Magazine. During a ceremony held in the United States on Saturday (October 30), a representative from Global Finance presented the award to Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman, and Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank.

Global IME Bank was recognized as the Best Bank in Nepal 2025 based on several key parameters, including reliability, financial resource mobilization, expansion of access, establishment of strategic relationships, innovation of professional and customer-friendly services, and credit rating performance.

With this honor, Global IME Bank has been consecutively recognized for the second year by Global Finance Magazine, having received the same award in 2024 as well.

Chairman, Chandra Prasad Dhakal expressed that this recognition has further inspired the Bank to continue delivering exceptional services. Also, Dhakal extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Nepal, Nepal Rastra Bank, regulatory authorities, shareholders, employees, and valued customers for their continued support and contribution towards this achievement.

Global Finance Magazine honored leading banks across various regions - Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe - including Global IME Bank.

Global IME Bank is the first Nepali bank ever to receive this prestigious award from Global Finance, which annually recognizes the world’s best central and commercial banks.

For the 2025 edition, Global Finance recognized top institutions such as HSBC (Hong Kong), State Bank of India (India), China Construction Bank (China), Global IME Bank (Nepal), UOB Malaysia (Malaysia), The City Bank (Bangladesh), and SMBC (Japan), among others, under various award categories.

The recognition as “Nepal’s Best Bank” reflects Global IME Bank’s continuous commitment to delivering innovative, timely, and customer-centric banking services tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Over the years, Global IME Bank has received numerous national and international accolades, including Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, Best Bank Nepal 2024 and 2025, Euromoney Award for Excellence 2022, 2024, and 2025, Best Bank ESG Nepal 2024, and Best Employer Award.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal with a nationwide presence across all 77 districts. The Bank serves its customers through more than 1,000 service outlets, comprising 352 branches, 384 ATMs, 155 branchless banking centers, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices.

In addition to providing comprehensive banking services to Nepali citizens, the Bank also facilitates remittance services from various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, and Jordan, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service.