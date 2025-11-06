Kathmandu, Nov 6: The commission formed to investigate the Gen Z movement that took place on September 8 and 9 has asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandrakuber Khapung for clarification for the second time.

Earlier, the commission had sought records from the Nepal Police Headquarters regarding the officers deployed in the field on September 8.

According to sources, the headquarters had replied that everyone from constables to the IGP himself had been deployed in the field that day, which angered the commission.

Unhappy with the response, the commission has now summoned the police chief personally, the source added.

Commission spokesperson Bijyan Raj Sharma said that the clarification requested earlier had still not been received. “We have asked for clarification again because of the delay,” he said. Sources said that although the Valley Police Office had sent the required details, the headquarters had not.

The commission has demanded a full record of the commanders and personnel assigned to the security of the Parliament building, as well as those deployed outside the Kathmandu Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service