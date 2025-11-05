(250610) -- HAMI, June 10, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A staff member operates a drone to check cables of the Hami-Chongqing ¡À800 kV ultra-high voltage direct current transmission project, in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. The State Grid Corporation of China on Tuesday announced the operation of the ¡À800 kV ultra-high voltage direct current transmission project linking eastern Xinjiang's Hami with southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

By Our Reporter

The ongoing electricity dispute between the government and big industries has become a major issue in Nepal. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) recently cut power to 25 large industries because they had not paid Rs 5.48 billion in extra charges for using dedicated electricity lines. Some people see this as harsh, but from the government’s point of view, it was the right step.

Industries have been earning profits while enjoying electricity at lower rates due to the state’s leniency. The government had given them extra time and multiple chances to pay the charges, but most of them failed to settle their bills. Meanwhile, there are serious allegations that some companies bribed ministers and officials in the previous government to avoid paying these tariffs. This shows a misuse of privilege and disregard for the rules.

The issue started in 2015 when NEA introduced “premium charges” for industries that received uninterrupted electricity during load-shedding. According to the law, NEA alone cannot decide these rates—the Tariff Fixation Commission should approve them. Industries argue about the calculation, but the state has tried to be fair by giving them deadlines and extended chances. Despite this, industries have continued to delay payment, taking advantage of the government’s patience.

By disconnecting electricity, the government has sent a clear message: no one is above the law. Big industries must pay for the services they use, and the state cannot allow continued misuse or favoritism. This step protects the public interest, ensures fairness, and discourages bribery. It also shows that the government is serious about managing national resources responsibly.

Of course, the disruption affects jobs and production temporarily, but in the long run, it encourages industries to follow the rules. The government’s action balances law, fairness, and accountability. By enforcing payment, the state is safeguarding its authority and ensuring that public resources are not taken for granted.

The lesson is clear: industries cannot expect to earn profits while avoiding payment. The government’s firm stance now strengthens trust in institutions and shows that rules apply to everyone. NEA’s action may be strict, but it is necessary to make sure Nepal’s industries contribute fairly to the nation’s economy.