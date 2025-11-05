By Nirmal P. Acharya

On October 31, the heads of state of China and the United States finally met. This meeting marked the end of the era of American unipolar hegemony.

The G2 era has arrived. This announcement was made by the United States, not China. President Trump himself referred to this meeting as the "G2 Summit". In response, China remained noncommittal.

The heads of state of China and the United States had a conversation lasting nearly two hours. The outcome of the discussions was positive. The United States has cancelled or suspended 10% of the so-called "fentanyl tariffs" and other related tax increases and regulatory measures on Chinese goods. China has also made corresponding adjustments.

This time, both sides agreed to press the "pause button" on the escalating confrontation. Although the fundamental differences have not been resolved, it has provided a rare buffer period for all parties and maintained the smoothness of the dialogue channels.

Not long ago, Trump's trip to East Asia was like a "tribal tribute ceremony". Japanese Prime Minister Koizumi Asako even wished to engrave the word "loyalty" on her forehead. The welcoming ceremony in South Korea was so grand that it seemed like they were welcoming a Roman emperor. Everywhere he went, there were all kinds of flatterers, rushing to top up the emotional account of President Trump. However, when facing China, Trump had to put away his showmanship and be fully alert and ready. This contrast itself is a proof of China's strength!

At present, not only do the countries in the Global South have a clear understanding of this situation, but it is also believed that the so-called allies of the United States such as Europe, Japan and South Korea will also see it clearly. According to the current trend, it won't be long before the avalanche of the global power structure becomes inevitable. The United States will inevitably lose its hegemony in dominating the world's trade rules. This will objectively push China to integrate deeper into the global division of labor system and seize the initiative in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and digital trade.

After this meeting, China and the United States will enter a stalemate stage where neither can defeat the other. Both sides will undoubtedly continue to engage in competition, but China has already won the most crucial point in this protracted battle.

Before this trip to South Korea, President Trump had already posted on his social media account: "The G2 summit is about to be held!" Back then, Obama proposed the concept of 'G2' merely to ask China to give them a hand. Now, Trump has mentioned it again, and the purpose is the same - he is seeking help from China. China has never shown any interest in the 'G2' concept from the beginning to the end. But the fact that the United States has brought up 'G2' again confirms two things: Firstly, the United States has to admit that China is a rival who can be on an equal footing with them; Secondly, the era of Western dominance of the international order has officially come to an end.

After meeting with the top leader of China, President Trump made the following assessment of the China-US relationship: "The US-China relationship has always been good and will continue to get better. We hope that both China and the United States will have a brighter future in the future." After returning to the United States, President Trump also made a public speech to the media, saying: "We also have a long-term perspective like China. Instead of thinking about defeating China, cooperating with China can make us even greater, better and stronger."

President Trump himself firmly believes that the "G2" era has arrived. So why should we Nepalese doubt it? However, the question is: Has Nepal made preparations for the arrival of the G2 era?