The spirit of the Gen-Z revolution on September 8 and 9 was not about holding fresh elections but demanding swift action against those responsible for the deaths of 76 people, including many Gen-Z demonstrators, and those involved in corruption scandals. The movement also called for constitutional amendments and the removal of individuals appointed through bhagbanda—the power-sharing deals among political parties.

At its core, the Gen-Z protest sought a prosperous Nepal, a sustainable political system, transparency, good governance, and an end to corruption. Unfortunately, the revolution concluded with a compromise that preserved the dysfunctional constitution, established an interim government, and scheduled fresh elections—none of which were the genuine demands of the protesters.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki replaced the autocratic Oli-led government but appears to be following the same course. Despite an unfavorable political environment, she insists on holding elections on March 5, 2026. Karki has refused to address the main demands of the Gen-Z movement—justice for the slain protesters and action against those involved in large-scale corruption—arguing that her only mandate is to conduct elections.

However, elections alone cannot solve the deep-rooted political crisis. The problem lies in the constitution itself. The proper course of action would have been to suspend the existing constitution and introduce an interim one when Karki assumed office. Whether or not she realized it, her rise to leadership appears to have been influenced by Western interests that hijacked the Gen-Z movement’s genuine aspirations. Today, Karki seems guided by advisors funded by American INGOs, including the Open Society, whose agendas could further destabilize Nepal.

If Karki continues on her current path, her leadership is destined to fail. The interim government must act boldly by suspending the existing constitution and introducing an interim charter to cleanse the system of corruption, restore accountability, and lay the foundation for a truly sustainable and people-driven political order.