By Our Reporter

Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah’s latest midnight social media post has once again put him in the spotlight, but not in a flattering way. Known for his rapid-fire opinions and confrontational style, Shah’s post, laced with offensive language and sweeping denunciations of foreign powers and domestic parties, quickly drew backlash before he deleted it within minutes. Yet, the controversy adds to a long list of moments that have defined his tenure.

Shah entered Nepali politics in 2022 as an independent candidate, riding a wave of popularity among young voters. A rapper by profession, he defeated seasoned politicians from the Nepali Congress and UML, surprising many who saw him as more of a streetwise performer than a policymaker.

Early in his mayoral career, he gained attention for initiatives like urging hotels to make public restrooms accessible, moves that resonated with ordinary citizens and cemented his image as a people-friendly, bold outsider. But many of his programs have struggled to sustain themselves, showing that his flash of popularity doesn’t always translate into lasting governance.

Controversy seems inseparable from Shah’s public persona. He often attacks political leaders, bureaucrats, or policies with little context or follow-up, relying on social media to make his point.

His confrontational approach mirrors his street activism roots more than a conventional political playbook. Over time, his outspoken style, combined with a perception that he is unaccountable, has created a mix of admiration and concern. Critics, including academics and political analysts, note that civil society has failed to hold him in check, allowing his social media influence to amplify unchecked behavior.

Shah’s personal habits have also drawn attention. Rumors about him using marijuana before making controversial statements have circulated widely, with public figures even cautioning him about speaking under its influence. While such claims remain unproven, they feed into the image of a maverick politician who operates outside normal expectations. His clashes with leaders, including Prime Minister Sushila Karki and former PM KP Sharma Oli, suggest a man unafraid to assert his views, but also one who struggles with compromise or listening to others.

Despite all this, Shah retains a strong following among Gen Z and politically curious youth. His style appeals to those frustrated with traditional politics and hungry for direct action.

Yet his popularity is a double-edged sword: it gives him power but also shields him from accountability, raising questions about whether charisma can substitute for consistent leadership. Shah remains a symbol of Nepali politics’ new energy and unpredictability, but whether that energy will yield meaningful governance or repeat past mistakes is still uncertain.