There have been rumors that Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah is a marijuana-addicted youth. Normally, we do not peep into anyone’s personal life; however, when a person holding a public office acts irresponsibly in public, it becomes a matter of concern.

Recently, Mayor Balen posted a social media status criticizing friendly nations and domestic political parties. The post was deleted soon after it went public. Many believe that he wrote it under the influence of a “dose,” though he should never forget that he holds a highly responsible position as a public representative.

This writer once had high hopes for the youth, but after witnessing Balen’s reckless behavior and the conduct of some Gen-Z members trained under the American Youth Council, those hopes are fading. It appears that they are attempting to pull Nepal under the American sphere of influence. How the remaining Gen-Z and “Alpha” generations will respond in the coming days—let’s wait and see.

Balen Shah Again

During his election campaign, Balen Shah had pledged to generate 5 MW of electricity from garbage collected in the Kathmandu Valley. He had promised to implement this project and manage waste scientifically immediately after becoming mayor.

However, several years into his tenure, Kathmandu continues to face recurring garbage disposal crises. Piles of uncollected waste can still be seen at almost every intersection across what is now called “Balen City.” Just last week, the same problem resurfaced in Kathmandu, only to be temporarily resolved after public outcry.

Balen had also promised to address the drinking water problem in the Valley—even if the Melamchi Drinking Water Project faced delays. Unfortunately, this commitment too remains unfulfilled.

Economic Recession

Nepal’s ongoing economic recession has multiple causes, primarily linked to both global factors and domestic policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged Nepal’s economy, but subsequent government and monetary policies—particularly those introduced by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB)—further worsened the situation. The then NRB governor, appointed by the UML, reportedly did not cooperate with the government led by the Nepali Congress and Maoist Centre. He abruptly changed the monetary policy, discouraging businesses in real estate, the stock market, and vehicle imports.

While we agree that limiting imports of luxury items was necessary, the government and NRB should have provided alternatives and sufficient time for importers to adjust. Instead, these abrupt measures discouraged several sectors, leading to a deep economic downturn from which the country is still struggling to recover.

Frequent policy changes, political instability, social insecurity, and excessive political interference have all prevented the creation of a favorable investment climate. Labor unions affiliated with political parties often disrupt industrial operations, further discouraging investors.

Additionally, the open border with India and heavy dependence on the Indian market have negatively affected Nepali industries. Unless these issues are resolved and a strong domestic market is developed, Nepal’s economy cannot prosper.

We must also learn from the examples of Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, which successfully transformed themselves into regional economic hubs through visionary policies and efficient governance.

Sushila Karki’s Vision

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who also oversees the Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Culture portfolios, has instructed the management of Nepal Airlines to dismiss all employees appointed through political party recommendations. While this decision may address political interference, the core issue lies elsewhere—the severe shortage of aircraft for both domestic and international operations.

Today, foreign airlines dominate Kathmandu’s skies, earning huge profits by transporting passengers to and from Nepal, while our national flag carrier continues to lose market share. The real solution is not merely firing politically appointed staff but ensuring that Nepal Airlines has adequate aircraft and professional management. With sufficient fleet capacity and competent leadership, the airline’s performance and profitability would undoubtedly improve.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

A team from India led by the Minister for Labour and Employment is set to attend the summit in Qatar. Bangladesh is sending a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bhutan is sending a minister-level representative, and among the Gulf countries, all except Kuwait are participating at the ministerial level. Over 100 countries are sending ministerial representatives, and around 50 countries are sending diplomatic officials. From Nepal, however, the President is reportedly going with a 17-member delegation, taking along her daughter as the “Principal Secretary.”

Bhismak1962

Nepal’s monarchy has been deeply intertwined with the Kathmandu Valley’s rich cultural heritage. Was it really necessary for the kings from Gorkha to preserve Newar traditions? Yet, the monarchs never destroyed anyone’s culture — because culture and tradition are the very foundations of a nation and civilization.





Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal

Everyone knows who George Soros is and what he does. If we carefully examine who in Nepal has been connected with the Open Society network, what their political images were, whom they worked for, and what they are doing now, we can clearly understand Nepal’s political circumstances.





Deepak Raj Joshi

It was through elections that Zelensky emerged in Ukraine, Hitler in Germany, and Sikkim’s merger with India occurred. Elections without national unity, cooperation, and consensus are meaningless. Therefore, let’s first establish national consensus.



Peshal Kumar Niraula

In other countries, companies merge, divest, split, steal brands, CEOs move to other firms, and businesses diversify their production. In Nepal, however, our “karma” seems to be this — political parties merge, split, expand new organizations, or see leaders joining other parties, and we seem to take pleasure merely in that.





Prof. Dr. Govind Raj Pokharel

I expressed my view to the Prime Minister that until the Gen-Z movement’s inherent aspirations for transformation and determination are properly articulated and documented, carrying out any substantial action (including elections) will not be as easy as it sounds.





Bhusan Dahal

In Mustang’s Hidden Valley region, the Nepal Army rescued 15 tourists, including three foreigners, trapped in snow. Meanwhile, Swornim Wagle, who says the army should not be deployed internally, and Baburam Bhattarai — who once ambushed the army during the conflict — are now seen together. Will such people build the nation? Shameful!





Mahesh Mal

In a geographically challenging country like ours, the King is needed for the nation, and political parties are needed for the people. If we still fail to understand this, the country will become increasingly unstable.





Prof. Dr. Bidhyanath Koirala

The President has not been able to fill the role once held by the King. When Nepal was a monarchy, the country’s pride and dignity were intact. Now, it would be better to bring together the monarchists and the dissenting sides for an all-party assembly to move forward with mutual agreement.

Deep Kumar Upadhyay

To fragment a nation, one must first destroy its history, religion, culture, language, and civilization. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what is happening in Nepal.



Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal

All sides must abandon the language of self-interest, prejudice, hatred, and denial, and instead, lead the nation toward a national system that includes the monarchy and addresses public welfare through unity and constructive change.



Badri Narsingh KC

Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine for itself; and flowers do not spread fragrance for their own sake. Living for others is the law of nature. We are all born to help one another. No matter how hard life becomes, when we make others happy, our own lives become meaningful.





Deepak Raj Joshi

Collect all paper in one sack — it can be sold! The carton industry will buy it; collect all plastic separately — it too can be sold! The plastic industry will take it; gather all scrap iron in one sack — it’s valuable! The metal industry will buy it; collect wooden pieces — the brick industry can use them as fuel; wash and collect old clothes — they can be reused to make cushions and mattresses; avoid wasting food — it saves household expenses; compost vegetable scraps — they become fertilizer for rooftop gardens.

Let’s teach this practical education to children in schools. Let’s teach our children to turn waste into wealth — it can even cover education costs! We parents demand A+ in exams; teachers deliver it, yet in practice, we fail (NG — No Grade).

Let’s learn to turn our waste into money.





Laxman Datta Subedi

Zelensky in Ukraine, Chaudhary in Fiji, Hitler in Germany, and Lhendup Dorjee in Sikkim — all emerged through elections. Therefore, elections alone cannot guarantee leaders who put the nation first. National unity, integrity, and sovereignty must first be secured through all-party consensus — only then should elections be held.





M.P. Kharel

(Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha)