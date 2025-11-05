The government’s pricing policy is fast becoming a rallying point for the opposition on the street.

While the overall market situation which seems a rise within the year of essential consumer goods from anywhere between sixty to six hundred.

Present was to have been taken up after the festival seasons as promised by the opposition parties, the fact that the festival season proved an occasion for fully government-owned corporations to announce their price increases has made the price situation an easy case to carry.

Electricity rates are up another sixty percent, telephone charges have gone up, fertilizers and dairy milk, and all under government control have seen hefty price increases.

People’s Review, 25 November 1991.