Gorkha, Nov 4: Two climbers who had gone to ascend Pangbari Peak in Chumunubri-1, Pangboche, were found dead.

DSP Rajkumar Shrestha of the Gorkha District Police Office said the deceased were Italian nationals 51-year-old Stefano Farnato and 28-year-old Alessandro Caputo, who had been out of contact since Kartik 13. They had reached the peak on Kartik 1 and were stranded after snowfall on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered from the snow and brought to Samagaun helipad on Tuesday, DSP Shrestha added. Six people, including three Italians, had gone to climb Pangbari Peak along the route to Tajung Bhanjyang pass in Chumunubri-1. Earlier, four Nepalis and one Italian were rescued on Sunday.