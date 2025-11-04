Kathmandu, Nov 4: Former Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Hitendra Dev Shakya, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to remove him from his post.

A Cabinet meeting had decided to transfer Shakya from the NEA to a newly created special position at the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat. Shakya confirmed that he has approached the Supreme Court, demanding that his position at the NEA be reinstated.

“Yes, I have gone to the Supreme Court,” Shakya said in a brief comment, adding that he filed the writ on Monday. The petition claims his removal was unlawful.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson and Joint Registrar Arjun Prasad Koirala, the court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Tuesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service