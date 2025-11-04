Kathmandu, November 4: With the slogan “Rebellion is Justified, Rebellion is a Right,” former General Secretary of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Janardan Sharma and former Secretary Ram Karki have announced the launch of a Progressive Campaigncalling for socialist unity.

The Progressive Campaign paid tribute to the martyrs of Nepal’s decades-long people’s movements, people’s war, and uprisings, expressing confidence that the initiative will unite all progressive forces to steer the nation toward a new socialist direction.

At a press conference, former finance minister and former deputy general secretary of the Maoist Centre, Janardan Sharma, said,

“Rebellion is the right of every oppressed, exploited, and neglected person.

The need of the day is to learn from past mistakes and seek a new path through socialist solidarity.”

Highlighting the Maoist movement and its entry into the peace process as a historic turning point, he added,

“We must ensure that the essence of the revolution and the sacrifices of the martyrs do not go in vain. It’s time to chart a new course based on socialist politics and the supremacy of the people.”

Similarly, former Secretary of the Maoist Centre, Ram Karki, said that factionalism, individualism, and opportunism within the Nepali communist movement have weakened the struggle.

He stated, “Nepal’s leftist movement had earned immense public trust, but that energy turned into frustration because leaders failed to remain accountable to the people. Now, we must rebuild a new socialist movement through ideological purity, self-assessment, and organizational revival.”

People’s News Monitoring Service