New Delhi, Nov 4: Businessman and pro-monarchy activist Durga Prasai, who leads the “Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture and Citizen Rescue Campaign,” has arrived in New Delhi for what he described as a cancer treatment follow-up, his second visit to India in recent weeks.

Prasai has often portrayed his visits as attempts to gain “moral support” from Indian leaders for reinstating Nepal’s monarchy and Hindu state. However, Indian officials have made it clear that his activities have no connection with the Indian government.

According to NDTV, citing official sources, India’s policy remains to maintain stable relations with Nepal’s elected government and avoid interference in its internal affairs. The report said Indian authorities have warned Prasai not to engage in any political activities or make misleading claims of Indian support while in India.

Both Prasai and his son reportedly failed to meet any Indian government or political party representatives during this visit, as in their previous attempts.

Prasai has announced plans to organize nationwide road blockades and protests in December. While his nationalist and anti-republic rhetoric has stirred enthusiasm among royalist supporters, mainstream political parties have condemned his statements.

Indian officials in Delhi are said to be displeased with Prasai’s repeated claims of Indian backing. A senior official was quoted as saying that India has no direct or indirect connection with his political movement and has not endorsed any of his activities.

Prasai’s previous demonstrations in Nepal have often turned violent. After violent protests in April, he fled to India but was later arrested by Indian police and handed over to Nepali authorities. During that unrest, his supporters had set fire to public and private property.

