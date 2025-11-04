Kathmandu, Nov 4: Nepal Police Headquarters has instructed senior officers who were deployed in Kathmandu during the Gen Z protests of September 8 and 9 to remain inside the Kathmandu Valley.

A circular sent on Sunday to the Kathmandu Valley Police Office in Ranipokhari directed that the then chiefs of the Valley Police Office, along with those of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur district police offices, should not leave the Valley until further notice.

The order follows an ongoing investigation led by the Gauri Bahadur Karki committee, which was set up to look into the loss of lives and property during the protests and to identify those involved in incidents of vandalism.

Earlier, the Karki-led commission had instructed police authorities to ensure that all personnel involved were available for questioning whenever called. The latest police circular reiterates that the commission may summon the former officers responsible for the most affected areas at any time.

Previously, the same commission had also barred former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from foreign travel and frozen their passports while investigating similar allegations.

