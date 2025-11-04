Newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki officially assumes office at Singha Durbar on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photo: RSS

Kathmandu, Nov 4: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has directed all government agencies to adopt strict austerity measures and ensure public funds are used productively and transparently.

During a meeting with ministers and secretaries on Monday, she urged the administration to deliver on the people’s mandate for prosperity, good governance, equality, and a corruption-free system. She instructed each ministry to create a clear “blueprint” aimed at improving public service delivery and restoring public trust.

Karki emphasized collaboration with the private sector to strengthen morale and improve the industrial climate. She issued a 14-point directive highlighting transparency in employee transfers, promotions, and decision-making.

The Prime Minister also asked officials to assess damage caused during the Gen Z protests and to draft a reconstruction policy and action plan. She instructed ministries to guarantee uninterrupted services through quick procurement or alternative arrangements.

Karki said the government is holding regular discussions with the Election Commission, security agencies, and political parties to create a conducive environment for the upcoming elections. She also called for new standards in governance by reviewing the annual action plans of all ministries.

Urging inter-province and national councils to convene regularly, Karki directed ministers to engage in foreign policy discussions alongside newly appointed provincial leaders.

Reiterating her zero-tolerance stance, she said, “All forms of criminal activities must be controlled to uphold the rule of law.” She further called for streamlining public administration by merging or scrapping redundant structures, stressing that government officials must act with integrity and competence in serving the public.

People’s News Monitoring Service