Kathmandu, November 4: The padlock at the central office of the Nepali Congress three days ago with various demands has been opened today.

The lockout, organized by the party’s youth leaders last Sunday demanding that the schedule for the 15th General Convention be fixed, was lifted after Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka expressed his commitment to address their demands.

Former Treasurer of the Nepal Student Union, Shiva Rimal, said the lock was opened after the Acting President made a three-point commitment to implement their demands.

According to the agreement reached between the Acting President and the agitating faction, the ongoing meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Committee will determine the schedule for the party’s 15th General Convention. Additionally, the progress report on the renewal of active memberships over the past four years will be made public and uploaded to the party’s official website.

Likewise, both sides agreed that discussions will be held and steps taken to address the demand for ensuring 40 percent youth participation (under the age of 40) within the party, which requires an amendment to the party’s statute.

People’s News Monitoring Service.