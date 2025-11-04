Kathmandu, Nov 4: The government of Nepal has approved a landmark treaty with India that allows law enforcement officers from both countries to conduct investigations across each other’s territories.

The agreement, called the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, was endorsed by the Cabinet on October 16 (Ashoj 30), officials confirmed.

Once India ratifies the deal, Nepali police will be able to travel to India to pursue criminal investigations, and Indian police will have the same right in Nepal.

The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs prepared the draft in coordination with Indian authorities before sending it to the Cabinet for approval.

According to a senior ministry official, the treaty allows both nations to exchange documents, evidence, and criminal records. It permits investigators to question suspects or witnesses, search premises, seize evidence or weapons, and even detain suspects abroad.

Convicted criminals hiding across the border can also be arrested and handed over to the requesting country.

The treaty also enables both sides to form joint investigation teams, particularly to deal with border crimes, terrorism, and cross-border criminal networks. Officials said the proposal had been long discussed between the two sides for nearly five years before being finalized.

Under the agreement, either country can refuse cooperation in special circumstances, such as if the alleged act is not considered a crime in the other country or if it involves military offenses or ongoing judicial proceedings.

Nepal’s Cabinet has also approved a provision to form joint task forces with India for major investigations. Officials said Nepal plans to sign similar agreements with other nations, especially Gulf countries, where many Nepali nationals live and some suspects flee after committing crimes at home.

Nepal had enacted the Mutual Legal Assistance Act, 2013 (2070), but no formal bilateral treaty had been concluded until now. The deal with India marks the first official agreement of its kind. Once India signs, the treaty will come into full effect.

