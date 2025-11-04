Kathmandu, November 4: Four industries operating in Rupandehi that had been consuming electricity through dedicated and trunk lines paid their outstanding premium charges to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) on Monday. After the payment of the first installment, the NEA reconnected the power supply that had been previously cut off.

According to NEA’s Executive Director Manoj Silwal, Panchakanya Plastic Industry, Panchakanya Steel Industries, Siddhartha Pet Plant, and Shyam Plastic — all based in the Bhairahawa area — have paid their first installment.

These industries have cleared the first installment of the premium charges for using dedicated and trunk lines from Magh 2072 to Baisakh 2075 (January 2016 to April 2018).

As per NEA’s records, their total outstanding dues were as follows: Panchakanya Plastic – Rs 2.463 million, Panchakanya Steel – Rs 5.219 million, Siddhartha Pet Plant – Rs 18.3 million, and Shyam Plastic – Rs 4.91 million. The industries have divided their total dues into 28 installments and have now paid the first one.

People’s News Monitoring Service.