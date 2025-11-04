Kathmandu, Nov 4: The government has decided to declare 45 people who lost their lives during the Gen-Z movement as martyrs.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communications Jagdish Kharel said on Monday that the Cabinet meeting resolved to honor the 45 individuals who died on Bhadra 23 and 24 during the protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

The meeting also decided to deposit NPR 5.3 crore into the Disaster Management Fund to provide necessary support to affected local bodies in the disaster-hit district of Ilam, he added.

Additionally, the government appointed Senior Advocate Ghanshyam Ojha as a member of the Foreign Employment Tribunal.

People’s News Monitoring Service