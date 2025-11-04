Kathmandu, Nov 4: The government has corresponded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall Nepali ambassadors from 11 countries to work at the Ministry itself.

The government's move follows the Supreme Court's issuance of an interim order on Sunday, which challenged the government's decision to recall Nepal's ambassadors from 11 countries. The Ministry stated that the government had sent a letter to it on Monday asking the ambassadors from the 11 countries to return.

The ministry's spokesperson, Lok Bahadur Paudel Chhetri, stated that the letter was received at the Ministry on Monday, requesting that all ambassadors be summoned to the ministry.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on October 16 had decided to recall by November 6 the 11 ambassadors who had received political appointments.

A writ was filed in the Supreme Court claiming that the government's decision was not lawful. After the preliminary hearing of the case, the Supreme Court issued an interim order to the government on Sunday not to implement the decision.

People’s News Monitoring Service