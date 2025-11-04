Kathmandu, Nov 4: The government has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 128 million 80 thousand to the families of those who died and those injured during the Gen Z protests. The Ministry of Finance released the funds as relief support.

During the protests on September 8 and 9, a total of 76 people lost their lives, including 22 demonstrators, three police personnel, ten prisoners, and 41 others.

According to the Finance Ministry’s report, Rs 7 crore 95 lakh has been distributed to 53 families of those killed in the protests, with each family receiving Rs 1.5 million as compensation covering funeral, food, and transportation expenses.

Similarly, the ministry stated that Rs 4 crore 85 lakh 80 thousand has been released for 2,429 individuals injured during the protests, providing Rs 20,000 each as immediate relief assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service