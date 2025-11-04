Kathmandu, November 4: An avalanche at the base camp of Yalung Ri Mountain in the Rolwaling mountain range, located in Gaurishankar Rural Municipality–9 of Dolakha district, has claimed the lives of seven climbers — five foreigners and two Nepalis.

Five others were injured in the incident. According to Dolakha Police, among the deceased foreigners, three were American citizens, while one each was from Canada and Italy. Two Nepalis accompanying them also lost their lives, police confirmed.

Armed Police Force Deputy Spokesperson DSP Shailendra Thapa said that rescue teams had already been deployed. He added that rescue teams from all three security agencies reached the site on Monday evening. A group of five foreigners and seven Nepali guides had headed for the 5,630-meter-high Yalung Ri ascent on Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., an avalanche swept through the entire climbing team.

Gaurishankar Rural Municipality Chairperson Bishwas Karki reported that a massive avalanche had occurred, though the exact number of casualties was still uncertain. “We are trying to establish contact. Reports suggest five foreigners and two Nepalis have died. Three others have managed to make contact, but they too are unable to provide confirmed details,” Karki said.

Security personnel dispatched immediately after the avalanche reached Na village on Monday night. The delay in rescue operations resulted in the loss of lives. According to Dolakha Police Chief DSP Gyan Kumar Mahato, information about the avalanche reached authorities late. The Rolwaling Valley area had experienced worsening weather in recent days, including snowfall. Following the heavy snow, local residents of Na village had been descending to Bheding for safety.

