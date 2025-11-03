Newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki officially assumes office at Singha Durbar on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photo: RSS

Kathmandu, Nov 3: Prime Minister Sushila Karki said cooperation among all tiers of government is essential to ensure stability and good governance.

Speaking at a meeting with chief ministers from all seven provinces at her official residence in Baluwatar on Sunday, Karki said, “We are not political leaders; circumstances brought us here. None of us had imagined such a situation before September 8.”

She said the Gen Z movement had begun with the aim of promoting good governance, controlling corruption, and ensuring freedom of expression, but its demands were now spreading in different directions.

Calling on everyone to view the youth involved in the movement as sons and daughters of the nation, she urged a positive outlook. “Some of them speak very maturely, they know more than we do,” the prime minister remarked.

Reaffirming her commitment to work within the constitutional framework, she said, “This country belongs to us, and it is we who must reform it. No one else will fix it for us.”

Stressing that holding elections is the government’s top priority, she reiterated that an elected government is essential for stability. “Elections and political parties complement each other,” she said. “Even those known as independent experts are now forming parties to contest elections. Gen Z activists should also be encouraged to present their agendas to the people and seek their approval.”

On the security front, Karki said the process of purchasing necessary vehicles for the police had already begun, and neighboring countries had pledged support. She noted that 90 percent of the police posts damaged during the protests had been rebuilt by local residents, strengthening police-community relations.

Regarding election preparations, she said, “Of the 120 items required by the Election Commission, 90 percent are ready, and the rest are being managed.” The commission, she added, had assured that elections could be held on schedule.

Karki informed that stolen weapons were being recovered and escaped prisoners were returning, indicating that the security situation was improving.

She emphasized coordination among federal, provincial, and local governments, saying, “We will move ahead in cooperation with provincial and local governments. The next round of discussions will be held with local representatives.”

People’s News Monitoring Service