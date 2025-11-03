Kathmandu, Nov 3: President Ramchandra Paudel left for Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Sunday, leading the Nepali delegation to the “Second World Summit on Social Development.” He is attending the event at the invitation of Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The summit will be held from November 4 to 6.

At Tribhuvan International Airport, President Paudel was seen off by Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, the Qatari ambassador to Nepal, senior government officials, and security chiefs. On the occasion, a contingent of the Nepal Army presented a guard of honor.

According to the schedule, President Paudel will address the main session of the summit on November 4. He will also hold separate meetings with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and other dignitaries during the visit.

Since becoming a UN member in 1955, Nepal has remained an active and committed contributor to global peace and stability. Nepal currently chairs the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). President Paudel is scheduled to return home on November 6 after completing his official visit to Qatar.

People’s News Monitoring Service