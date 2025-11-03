Kathmandu, Nov 3: Under Prachanda’s leadership, the Maoist party launched a “People’s War” in 1996 that lasted about 12 years. The insurgency led to the end of the monarchy and the establishment of a federal democratic republic in Nepal.

It also paved the way for a new constitution guaranteeing equal opportunity, social justice, and political inclusion for Dalits, women, indigenous groups, and marginalized communities.

Nearly three decades later, Prachanda has moved away from the Maoist ideological line, shifting his focus toward political unity and electoral strategy. According to an agreement among eight communist parties, the new guiding principle of the unified party will be Marxism-Leninism.

The party’s immediate policy will focus on preserving the achievements of the capitalist democratic revolution, protecting national sovereignty, promoting good governance, ensuring social justice, and driving socio-economic change.

An 18-point agreement has been signed between the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist). The document was signed by Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and Unified Socialist Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal. It states that the unified party will be guided by Marxism-Leninism and that a unification national convention will be held within six months.

