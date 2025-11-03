Kathmandu, Nov 3: Nepal welcomed 128,443 foreign tourists in October 2025, the country’s main trekking and mountaineering season. The figure marks a 3.3 percent rise compared to October 2024, when 124,391 tourists had arrived.

Tourism data show notable growth in arrivals from the US and Europe, though India remained the top source market. India sent 17,298 visitors, followed by the US with 13,286, the UK with 8,718, China with 6,755, and Germany with 6,366.

Europe accounted for 31.6 percent of total arrivals, with 40,600 visitors. South Asian nations, including India, made up 22.6 percent, or 29,060 visitors. Other Asian countries contributed 23,127, while 16,407 came from the Americas, 6,814 from Oceania, 3,548 from the Middle East, 443 from Africa, and 8,444 from other regions.

During the current autumn climbing season, 1,450 mountaineers from 175 teams received permits, generating 255.1 million rupees in royalties for the government.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Nepal recorded 943,716 tourist arrivals, slightly higher than 941,024 during the same period last year, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

India topped the list with 243,350 visitors, followed by the US (93,985), China (78,929), the UK (47,261), Bangladesh (45,287), Australia (38,984), Sri Lanka (32,137), Germany (24,841), Thailand (22,261), and South Korea (19,329).

By region, 35.8 percent of total arrivals came from South Asia (337,511), 20.9 percent from other Asian countries (197,296), 19.1 percent from Europe (180,145), 12 percent from the Americas (113,459), 4.4 percent from Oceania (41,902), 0.4 percent from Africa (3,479), and 5.5 percent from other regions (51,514), the Board reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service