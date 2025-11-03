Kathmandu, Nov 3: Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is set to invest Rs 2.6 billion. The investment will be made through fixed deposits in various banks.

The central bank stated that the amount of Rs 2.6 billion from its different funds will be invested in commercial banks, development banks, and finance companies.

According to the central bank, the investment will be distributed as fixed deposits in ‘A’ class commercial banks, ‘B’ class national-level development banks, and ‘C’ class national-level finance companies. Of the total, Rs 2.08 billion will go to commercial banks, Rs 390 million to development banks, and Rs 130 million to finance companies.

The investment will be for a 366-day fixed deposit period, starting from November 9, 2025, to November 9, 2026, the central bank said.

Banks and financial institutions wishing to participate must have been operational for at least two years. They must meet the minimum capital requirement set by the central bank, have non-performing loans below 5 percent of total loans, maintain the minimum liquid assets required by the central bank, keep the loan-to-deposit ratio within the prescribed limits, and have posted net profit in the most recent fiscal year.

Additionally, any director or chief executive officer (CEO) of the institution must not be under penalty by the central bank, or if they were, at least six months must have passed since the penalty was cleared or corrective action completed.

The institution should not have been declared problematic by the central bank, or if it was, at least six months must have passed since it was cleared. Publicly issued shares must already be in place.

Banks and financial institutions wishing to place fixed deposits must submit their interest rate proposals to NRB by 7 PM on November 18, 2025.

People’s News Monitoring Service