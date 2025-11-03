Kathmandu, Nov 3: The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Nepal Policy Research Institute held discussions on granting voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad.

The meeting today was attended by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry’s Legal Division, and from the Institute, Executive Chair Prof. Dr. Lekhnath Sharma, Dr. Deepak Khadka, and their team.

The discussion focused on the possibility of overseas voting, the voter list, voting procedures, and the mechanisms, laws, and other requirements needed to make it possible.

The Home Ministry said the Institute was invited for preliminary discussions on the legal framework for overseas voting, the experiences of other countries, and the challenges involved.

During the meeting, the Institute presented the progress of its research on ‘out-of-country voting’ and the methods that could be implemented.

The Ministry’s secretariat also reported that discussions included the voting process abroad, potential security challenges, necessary manpower, and the political environment that would need to be created for implementation.

People’s News Monitoring Service