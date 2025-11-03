Kathmandu, Nov 3: Eight communist parties, including the CPN (Maoist Center) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), have agreed to unite and use the “Star” as their common election symbol.

The agreement was signed during a meeting held at the Maoist Center’s central office in Paris Danda. The signatories included Maoist Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” Unified Socialist Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janasamajbadi Party Nepal Chair Subash Raj Kafle, Nepal Socialist Party Chair Mahendra Raya Yadav, CPN General Secretary Chiran Pun, Socialist Party Chair Raju Karki, Maoist Socialist Party Chair Karnajit Budhathoki, and Communist Party Chair Prem Bahadur Singh.

As per the agreement, a national unity convention will be held on November 5, with a plan to organize the full national convention within six months.

The Unified Socialist Central Committee had decided just a day earlier to move forward with party unity talks with the Maoist Center and other left forces.

People’s News Monitoring Service