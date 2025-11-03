Kathmandu, November 3: The Department of Passports (DoP) has announced that 1,000 passports will be distributed daily. According to the department, passports will be available every day except on public holidays, starting today.

The department stated that it had signed a procurement agreement with a new supplier for electronic passport production last July (Shrawan) and that the necessary infrastructure and system are being developed to begin service from February 23 (Falgun 11) as per the agreement.

According to the department, some problems have arisen in the distribution process due to the transitional phase between the current and new suppliers (handover and takeover), a limited number of passport booklets, and high public demand.

The department mentioned that necessary steps are being taken to ensure there is no shortage of passports during this period. It has also requested that only applicants with urgent needs apply for passports until further notice.

The department has also urged the public not to rely on unauthorized individuals for passport-related matters and to remain alert against possible fraud from such persons.

People’s News Monitoring Service.