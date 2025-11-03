Telangana, India, Nov 3: A collision between a bus and a truck in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, has claimed the lives of 20 people.

The accident occurred on Monday morning near Khanapur Gate, under the jurisdiction of Chevella police station in Ranga Reddy.

According to news agency ANI, 20 passengers in the bus were killed, and 20 others were injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed grief over the incident and directed that relief and rescue operations be intensified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the accident and announced relief for the affected families.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the families of the deceased will receive Rs 200,000 each, while the injured will get Rs 50,000 each. This compensation will come from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

People’s News Monitoring Service