Kathmandu, Nov 2: The CPN-UML has announced a mass rally in Kathmandu on November 21 (Mangsir 6) to pressure for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives. The party said the campaign aims to defend the constitution and safeguard democracy.

A Secretariat meeting held at party chair KP Sharma Oli’s residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, decided to launch a nationwide mobilization drive, said Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali.

According to him, public gatherings will be organized in all 6,743 wards across the country on November 6 (Kartik 21), followed by demonstrations in municipalities and rural municipalities on November 10 (Kartik 25). District-level assemblies will be held on November 14 (Kartik 29), culminating in a major mass rally in Kathmandu on November 21.

The UML Central Committee had earlier decided to launch the campaign to build public opinion in favor of reinstating the dissolved parliament.

The Supreme Court has already begun hearings on the case against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, which Prime Minister Sushila Karki announced on September 12 (Bhadra 27). The UML has been opposing the move, calling it unconstitutional.

