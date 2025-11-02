Kathmandu, Nov 2: CPN (UML) leader Bishnu Rijal has warned that Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah is becoming a threat to the country.

Rijal claimed that if Balen is not immediately arrested, incidents of lawlessness and clashes could increase.

Noting that marijuana is illegal in Nepal, he urged Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal to take swift action against Balen, who allegedly incited the burning of Singha Durbar.

“Balen Shah has crossed the line and is becoming a threat to the nation. Marijuana is banned in Nepal,” Rijal wrote on social media. “Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal must immediately arrest the instigator of the Singha Durbar fire, Balen, or chaos and confrontations will escalate.”

People’s News Monitoring Service