Dhanusha, Nov 2: Three members of the same family and another person were killed while two children were seriously injured after a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Dhanusha on Saturday evening.

Inspector Laxman KC informed that the Dhalkeber Area Police Office, the accident occurred near Birendra Bazaar in Ganeshman Charnath Municipality–1 along the East-West Highway. Those killed were identified as 40-year-old Dhan Bahadur Purvachhane Magar, 35-year-old Shambhu Purvachhane Magar, 35-year-old Nisha Magar, and around 40-year-old auto driver Dambar Rai, all residents of Bharatpur in the same municipality. They died on the spot.

The bus, registered as SuPa 01–001 Kha 3288, was traveling from Biratnagar to Dhangadhi when it collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw (Province 2–01–001 Ha 1230) coming from the opposite direction.

Inspector KC said 14-year-old Sheetal Magar and 9-year-old Roshan Magar were seriously injured and have been admitted to Neuro Hospital in Janakpurdham for treatment. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service