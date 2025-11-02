Kathmandu, November 2: Police have reported that among the three Italian nationals trapped in the Pangbari Himal of Gorkha for the past five days, one has been rescued while two others are still missing.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Shrestha, 65-year-old Walter Parolino, who was at the base camp located at an altitude of 5,000 meters, was rescued by helicopter at around 10 a.m. today and brought to Chumnubri–1, Samdo.

Along with him, Pemba Renji Sherpa, Dawa Chhiri Sherpa, and Pasang Tamang were also rescued by helicopter, Shrestha said. However, police stated that search operations are ongoing for 67-year-old Stefano Farinato and 37-year-old Alessandro Caputo, who were at Camp I, located at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

The three Italian climbers and their three Nepali assistants had been stranded at the base camp of Pangbari Himal since last Wednesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.