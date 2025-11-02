Durga Prasai Leads National Awareness Dialogue with Media Editors in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Nov 2: The Nepali Congress (BP) led by Sushilman Sherchan has decided to support Durga Prasai’s protest starting on November 22.

At a press conference held at Prasai’s residence in Bhaktapur on Sunday morning, Congress (BP) chair Sherchan expressed support for the movement. He said they would back the protest because their agendas align with the issues Prasai has raised.

“The protest on November 22 will reach a decisive stage. Therefore, those who agree on the issues should work together in coordination,” Sherchan said.

Prasai has announced a nationwide movement from November 22 demanding Nepal be declared a traditional Hindu state, including recognition of Buddhist and Kirat communities.

People’s News Monitoring Service