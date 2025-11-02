Kathmandu, November 2: Members of the Congress Reform Campaign (Under–40) staged a demonstration on Sunday at the central secretariat of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa and padlocked the main gate.

Despite tight police security, the protesters broke through the barricade and reached the party headquarters’ gate, where they locked it.

Chanting slogans, they demanded that the date for the party’s regular general convention be fixed and that greater representation of youth be ensured.

After the gate was closed, members of the campaign continued their protest outside the headquarters.

They shouted slogans such as “Hold the regular general convention immediately,” “Dissolve the current central committee,” and “Do not ignore the voice of the ordinary Congress members.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.