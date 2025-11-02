Kathmandu, Nov 2: An international bidding process has been launched to hire a service provider responsible for the operation and upkeep of the Nagdhunga–Sisnekhola tunnel.

The Nagdhunga Tunnel Construction Project announced the tender on Sunday, inviting qualified and experienced companies from around the world to participate. The deadline for submissions is 17 December 2025 (2 Poush 2082).

While the tunnel is structurally complete and technically functional, full-scale operations are not possible due to a shortage of trained personnel and safety concerns. The main tunnel stretches 2.7 km, accompanied by a 2.6 km emergency tunnel. Vehicle tolls have already been established by the government.

The tunnel incorporates advanced systems, but the Department of Roads lacks sufficient staff and expertise to manage it effectively. The winning service provider will oversee both operation and maintenance for a five-year term.

During this tenure, foreign experts will transfer technical knowledge to Nepali staff, helping local personnel gain the skills to manage similar tunnels and fast-track infrastructure in the future.

Given the tunnel’s requirement for 24-hour operations, a dedicated emergency team will be in place to respond promptly to accidents, fires, or system failures. Staff will work in shifts, with 150 positions planned overall.

The operational team will be led by a chief. The security management unit will have 64 personnel, toll collection will be handled by 54 staff, traffic monitoring and control by 14, and civil and structural maintenance by eight personnel each.

People’s News Monitoring Service