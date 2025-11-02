Kathmandu, Nov 2: The CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to merge with the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Chiranjibi Pun faction that recently split from Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)’s party.

A meeting of the Maoist Center’s General Convention Organizing Committee held on Saturday finalized technical and organizational matters related to the unification with these groups.

Party spokesperson Agni Sapkota said the committee has decided to move ahead with the merger, and a Central Committee meeting has been called for November 3 (Kartik 17) to endorse the decision.

“The party decided to proceed with immediate unification since delaying it would reduce our influence in national politics. The merger will be finalized in the upcoming meeting,” Sapkota said.

The Unified Socialist’s Central Committee has already endorsed the merger with the Maoist Center.

Meanwhile, Maoist leader Janardan Sharma expressed dissent over the unification decision. Sapkota accused Sharma of showing anarchic behavior during the discussions.

“He submitted a written note. Chairman Prachanda asked him to stay and discuss, but his views were not democratic and his approach was anarchic,” Sapkota stated.

