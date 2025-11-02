Kathmandu: Urban Development Minister Kulman Ghisling inspected the landfill site at Banchare Danda following a severe waste management crisis in the Kathmandu Valley. With streets overflowing and emitting foul odors, the minister met local authorities, waste management officials, and community representatives during the visit.

The inspection was aimed at exploring solutions to the garbage crisis affecting daily life in the valley. Over 1,200 tons of waste are generated daily from Kathmandu Metropolitan City and other local bodies.

The capacity of the Sisdole landfill was already limited, leading to the development of Banchare Danda as an alternative site. However, various issues over the years have prevented effective waste management there.

During the inspection, Minister Ghisling reviewed the site’s infrastructure, waste disposal process, and environmental impact. Locals have expressed concerns over pollution, effects on water sources, health risks, and road blockages caused by waste disposal.

In Bhadra 2079 (Aug–Sept 2022), locals blocked roads, halting garbage trucks and causing waste to accumulate in the valley—a problem that persists. A 2080 (2023) study found that waste in the Banchare Danda area increased soil and water pollution, affecting local farmers’ agricultural output.

Despite an 18-point agreement with the government in the past, implementation has been lacking, leading to repeated protests. Discussions held last Ashoj (Oct 2023) also failed to reach a consensus, creating further obstacles in waste disposal.

These issues have prevented sustainable waste management in the valley. Locals have demanded health monitoring, compensation, and infrastructure development.

During the inspection, Minister Ghisling instructed strict enforcement of waste segregation processes and implementation of agreements reached with local communities.

People’s News Monitoring Service