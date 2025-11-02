Kathmandu, Nov 2: Education Minister Mahavir Pun commented on the obscene status posted last night by Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, describing it as “pulling a circus.”

He did not mention Balen by name. In a social media post, Pun wrote: “Some hopeful activists and leaders sometimes speak or write as if they are pulling a circus. Pulling a circus isn’t an issue, but I request that nothing be written or spoken while doing so.”

Mayor Shah had deleted the post after it drew sharp criticism for obscenity. The screenshot of the post is now generating heated debate on social media.

People’s News Monitoring Service