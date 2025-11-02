By Bhabana Nyoupane

On October 17, the literary evening ‘Singers of the Mountain’ was held at the Russian House in Kathmandu, Kamalpokhari. The program was dedicated to the celebrated works of the distinguished Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov and the Nepali Mahakavi Laxmi Prasad Devkota.

The event was a collaborative effort of the Russian House and the Nepal Russia Literary Society (NRLS). Library users, members of Mitra Kunja, library members, Russian language students, and literary enthusiasts attended the program.

In commemoration of the birth anniversaries of these two authors, a book exhibition and an informational photo display were organized, culminating in an official inauguration marked by the lighting of a lamp in the presence of the chief guest, Mr. Biyogi Budhathoki, President of the Nepali Writers Association.

The program began with opening remarks from Mrs. Anastasia Khokholva, the Director of Russian House, who warmly welcomed all guests and emphasized the importance of the initiative. She referred to the authors as "the heritage of literature" and recited a poem by Lermontov. A short visual presentation was also provided by the Literary Commission of the Nepal Russia Cooperation and Friendship Society, Moscow.

Throughout the program, the authors’ contributions to literature were highlighted through their biographies and the recitation of more than fifteen different poems.

Chief Guest Budhathoki expressed his honor at participating in the program, describing it as a bridge between Russian and Nepali literature. He also reminisced about his fond memories of reading Gorky and Pushkin.

Likewise, Bishnu Bahadur Singh, President of NRLS, spoke about Devkota and Lermontov, highlighting NRLS’s ongoing commitment to connecting Nepal and Russia through literary activities.

In Russian literature, Lermontov is recognized as a freethinker and realist poet, despite having lived only 27 years. He is regarded as the second most influential writer in contemporary Russian literature, after Pushkin. His works span nearly all literary genres, including poetry, drama, novels, essays, and more. His novel A Hero of Our Time is considered a landmark in Russian literature.

Similarly, Devkota, celebrated as a leading poet of Nepali literature, is acknowledged for his versatility across all four literary genres: poetry, short stories, drama, and essays. His composition Muna Madan is his most celebrated poem, crafted in the jhyaure rhythm. Devkota also possessed the remarkable talent to create lengthy epics and poems characterized by literary intricacy and philosophical depth in a short span of time.

The joint celebration of Devkota and Lermontov strengthens cultural ties between Nepal and Russia through literature and the arts. These renowned poets, significant figures in Nepali and Russian literature, will continue to inspire generations through their enduring literary contributions.