Kathmandu, Nov 2: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah has once again found himself at the center of controversy. Late Saturday night, he posted a status on social media whose choice of words sparked widespread debate.

In the post, he mentioned not only the two neighboring countries, China and India, but also the United States and Nepal’s major political parties. Within minutes of going online, the post drew a flood of reactions and criticism on social media.

About half an hour later, Balen deleted the post, but by then it had already gone viral. Many users had already taken screenshots, which continue to circulate widely online.

The post has sparked intense discussion across social media. While most users expressed disapproval of Balen’s remarks, some took it humorously. Many argue that attacking neighboring countries in this manner is not constructive for any nation.

People’s News Monitoring Service