New Delhi, Nov 2: Nine devotees were killed in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Governor’s Office confirmed the deaths, stating that the incident occurred at the temple in Kasibugga.

In an official post on X, the Governor’s Office said, “Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed grief and condolences over the loss of nine lives in a stampede caused by a crowd at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday.”

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had confirmed the stampede and said several devotees had died. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

People’s News Monitoring Service