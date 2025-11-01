Kathmandu, November 1: Due to cloud formation caused by Cyclone Montha, the highest rainfall on Friday was recorded in Sundarharaicha of Morang district, with 252.4 millimeters of rain.

According to Dinkar Kayastha, information officer at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, this is considered extremely heavy rainfall. He said that since the rain is continuing, residents in the eastern region of Nepal have been urged to take necessary precautions.

Similarly, Jhapa received 175 millimeters of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Ilam recorded 158 millimeters.

As per the department’s record until 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Gorkha district also saw 190 millimeters of rainfall.

Other rainfall measurements include Saptari (156 mm), Udayapur (102 mm), Manang (115 mm), Sunsari (82 mm), Nuwakot (89 mm), and Lamjung (82 mm). The department stated that rainfall during the night would be focused mainly in the Koshi Province and parts of Madhes Province.

Likewise, some areas of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces are also expected to receive rainfall. The department added that the weather is expected to gradually improve from late night onward.

People’s News Monitoring Service.