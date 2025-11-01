Kathmandu, November 1: A new alliance named “Nepal Gen-Z Front” has been announced under the leadership of Gen-Z leader Rakchya Bam.

Coordinator Bam made the announcement through social media by releasing a 21-page document, stating that the Front aims to institutionalize the Gen-Z movement and unite various Gen-Z groups and activists under one umbrella.

The Front formed under Bam’s coordination includes Yujen Rajbhandari, Yatish Ojha, Manish Khanal, and Aditya Karna, among others.

According to a statement issued by Coordinator Bam, the Front’s objective is to integrate the agendas of the Gen-Z uprising and bring together like-minded Gen-Z groups from across the country into a single structure.

To note, Bam is a member of the American Youth Council.

