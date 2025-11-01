Kathmandu, November 1: Under the pretext of good governance, the interim government has started appointing individuals with poor track records to key positions.

Controversy has arisen after the Gen-Z government appointed Jankaraj Kalakheti, who was accused in the wide-body aircraft procurement scandal, as the officiating General Manager of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). The decision comes at a time when the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) was preparing to appeal the Special Court’s verdict in the wide-body case to the Supreme Court.

Employees of Nepal Airlines have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to appoint Kalakheti as officiating general manager.

At a time when Prime Minister Sushila Karki herself is handling the portfolio of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Kalakheti—tainted by corruption charges—has managed to secure the top acting position at the national carrier. According to a senior source close to the prime minister, Tourism Secretary Hari Prasad Mainali played a key role in recommending Kalakheti for the post.

Mainali, who had earlier faced controversy during his tenure as Auditor General, is now being accused of exhibiting similar questionable behavior in the tourism sector. His actions have angered Gen-Z employees as well, who allege that Mainali was behind the move to appoint Kalakheti despite his controversial background.

A committee has been formed under Mainali’s coordination to select the general manager of Nepal Airlines through open competition. It is claimed that while taking forward the proposal to form this selection committee, Mainali himself appointed Kalakheti as the officiating general manager.

The selection committee includes expert Captain Kul Bahadur Limbu as a member, while the chief of the Ministry’s Planning and Administration Division, a joint secretary, will serve as the member secretary. It is likely that Jay Narayan Acharya will assume that responsibility.

Earlier, the CIAA had launched an investigation into Kalakheti after discovering his illegal involvement in various companies. While serving as the Deputy General Manager of Nepal Airlines, he was found to have connections with a private airline, creating a conflict of interest. On August 17, the CIAA wrote to Nepal Airlines seeking detailed information about Kalakheti’s affiliations.

According to sources, Kalakheti is also involved with BB Airways. Nepali law prohibits employees of Nepal Airlines from associating with or investing in other airline companies. Moreover, individuals holding managerial positions in state-owned enterprises are barred from engaging with private entities of similar nature due to potential conflicts of interest.

In addition to BB Airways, sources claim that Kalakheti has links with Charter Academic International (Putalisadak, Kathmandu), Laxmi Gas Industry (Pokhara), and Share Broker No. 52 (Sundhara, Kathmandu). The CIAA has specifically sought clarification from Nepal Airlines on whether Kalakheti obtained official approval from the corporation before purchasing shares or joining these organizations.

The CIAA’s letter to the corporation states:

“If Deputy General Manager of Nepal Airlines, Jankaraj Kalakheti (Employee ID No. 24186I), has purchased founder shares or invested in any private firm/company, served as a director, or received a monthly salary from any such entity, the corporation is requested to clarify whether any form of approval or authorization was granted for such engagements.”

