Kathmandu, Nov 1: The government has decided to select the new General Manager of Nepal Airlines Corporation through open competition. A recommendation committee led by Tourism Secretary Hari Prasad Mainali has been formed to shortlist qualified candidates.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who also heads the Tourism Ministry, approved the decision on Friday.

Captain Kul Bahadur Limbu has been appointed as an expert member of the committee, while the ministry’s Planning and Administration Division Chief, a joint secretary, will serve as the member-secretary.

The committee must recommend a suitable candidate within a month. Until the new appointment is made, Deputy Managing Director Janak Raj Kalakheti, the corporation’s senior-most officer, will serve as acting General Manager.

Similarly, Deputy Chairperson Bikram Rai will continue to serve as acting Chair of the Board of Directors until further notice, according to ministry spokesperson Ram Krishna Lamichhane.

